Gemma Atkinson defends C-section after stranger claims she didn't experience 'proper labour' Gemma's C-section wasn't a choice…

It was not the birthing plan she had envisaged – but Gemma Atkinson has defended having a C-section with baby Mia after being told by a stranger that she didn't experience "proper labour". The 34-year-old – who welcomed her first child with Strictly boyfriend Gorka Marquez on 4 July – was forced to undergo an emergency cesarean after little Mia was deemed too weak to be delivered safely as with "every contraction her heart rate dropped."

Now Gemma has taken to Instagram to dispel any doubt that she didn't give birth the 'proper' way, and support other mums who may be feeling the same. She said on Saturday: "A lady recently joked with me that I'd had the easy option when it came to having Mia as I didn’t experience 'proper labour'. She wasn’t being nasty, she said it in jest and she was actually really lovely, but it did get me thinking when I got home. Had I failed? Had I not done it 'properly'?"

She continued: "After a good chat with myself I came to the conclusion that the only 'proper' way to have a baby is the way that's safest for you and your baby. There is nothing easy about having a C-section. There is nothing easy about a vaginal delivery. They are both tiring, scary, emotionally draining and each have their own recovery process both mentally & physically. However you brought your baby into the world was right for you and your baby at that time and that's what matters. To any mums who like me, had to have a section and are feeling a little odd about it (which is normal) the above is for you."

The former Emmerdale star's fans were unanimous in their agreement, with one commenting: "If I had not had an emergency c section my baby would not have made it! A healthy baby is what matters no matter how they make their entrance." And another said: "Anyone who says it's the easy option clearly hasn't had one. It's as simple as that. Keep doing what you're doing. Our bodies are capable of amazing things." We couldn't agree more!

