Gemma Atkinson and Strictly's Gorka Marquez celebrate special milestone with baby Mia - see photos Awwwww!

It's been one month since Strictly Come Dancing couple Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez became parents to their little girl, Mia. And to celebrate the special milestone, the new mum took to Instagram to share two pictures with her baby daughter. "Monday madness! Happy one month (and one day) my lovely," she wrote, later adding: "Ps. The random teddy on the shelf is because Norman keeps trying to hump it. Not on my watch son!" Gorka was one of the first to reply, posting a series of heart-eyes emojis.

The couple, who met on the BBC dancing show in 2017, welcomed little Mia on 4 July. Since then, the new parents have been sharing sweet updates about their journey. On Friday, 34-year-old Gemma revealed she experienced her first sleepless night after Mia stayed awake for four hours. "So we had that night. We had that long-awaited night," she told her Instagram followers. Turning her attention to Mia, she said: "[That night] where you didn't want to sleep, did you? You just wanted to chill and make funny noises like a T-rex, with your eyes open and having a little play for almost four hours."

Gorka, 28, has been hard at work over the past few weeks. Having completed his Here Come the Boys tour, the pro dancer is now back with the cast of Strictly. The professionals have commenced their training for this year's series, which will kick off in autumn. After shows bosses unveiled the first batch of contestants for this year's series, Gemma - who took part in Strictly with Aljaz Skorjanec in 2017 - reminisced about her time on the show, wishing all the new stars the very best. "The rehearsals have started and so have the celeb reveals. Strictly is back," she wrote on Instagram. "Sending you lots of luck for this series partner! @aljazskorjanec #TeamAliG Oh no wait... I mean... the new team... (let it go Gemma... let it go)."

