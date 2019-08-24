Strictly's Kevin Clifton throws support behind Prince George's love of ballet Prince George will study ballet in Year 2 at school

Kevin Clifton has revealed he has a case of the green-eyed monster after hearing that Prince George will study ballet during Year 2 at Thomas's Battersea. The Strictly Come Dancing star threw his support behind the future King after he was mocked by Good Morning America’s Lara Spencer, who earlier this week faced criticism after she giggled about George’s ballet lessons during a discussion about his school classes.

Taking to Twitter, Kevin shared a clip of the GMA segment and said: "I wish I had done ballet as a kid!! Immediate episode idea for my podcast: 'Why ballet or any dance is great for young lads', he added shortly after. When one of his followers asked why different sports are still associated with genders, Kevin said: "It's a very outdated perception in my view."

Kevin is a champion dancer

Among ballet, the subjects that Prince George, six, and his fellow students will learn include Literacy, Numeracy, Science, Topic (History and Geography), RS, French, PSHCE, Art, Computing, Music, Swimming, PE and Games. Many of these lessons are taught by specialist teachers and every half term, the children go off-site on a 'Woodland Adventure' as part of Thomas's Outdoor Education Programme.

A view of George's school, Thomas's Battersea

On the school's official website, Helen Haslem, Head of Lower School, explains: "The emphasis in the Lower School is on enjoyment and this is embedded in our broad curriculum and our most important school rule of 'Be Kind'.

"Children quickly settle into the routines and expectations of the school where the atmosphere is noticeably happy, yet stimulating in nature. Our foremost aim is to ensure that every child feels safe, happy and confident at school. We help to create an environment in which children are eager to learn and to take an active part in own learning."

