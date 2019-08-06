Gemma Atkinson shares adorable photo of 'tomboy' baby Mia This is so cute!

Gemma Atkinson has big plans for her baby girl Mia's style – and it doesn't appear to include pretty dresses. The former Hollyoaks star has jokily admitted that she wants her little girl to be a "tomboy" after sharing a sweet clip of Mia on her Instagram stories. The new mum dressed the four-week-old tot up in a pair of striped blue trousers and a cute white top with toy cars embroidered across the bottom. She captioned it: "I'll make a 'tomboy' out of her for sure."

Gemma and her Strictly boyfriend Gorka Marquez celebrated their first month with Mia – who was born on 4 July – by sharing two new pictures of their little girl on Instagram on Monday. She wrote: "Monday madness! Happy one month (and one day) my lovely," later adding: "Ps. The random teddy on the shelf is because Norman keeps trying to hump it. Not on my watch son!" Gorka was one of the first to reply, posting a series of heart-eyes emojis.

Since Mia's arrival, Gemma and Gorka have been sharing sweet updates about their journey as new parents. On Friday, 34-year-old Gemma revealed she experienced her first sleepless night after Mia stayed awake for four hours. "So we had that night. We had that long-awaited night," she told her Instagram followers. Turning her attention to Mia, she said: "[That night] where you didn't want to sleep, did you? You just wanted to chill and make funny noises like a T-rex, with your eyes open and having a little play for almost four hours."

Gemma and Gorka met on Strictly in 2017

Luckily for Gemma, her professional dancer partner returned home from Strictly duties to take care of their daughter. "Papa's home tonight though, so be awake all you like," she later wrote. "@gorka_marquez is on the night feeds! #SorryGorks." To which, Gorka replied: "Happy to do it!! Can't wait to squeeze my little [monkey emoji]."

