Lacey Turner shares the most adorable picture of baby Dusty - take a look The actress welcomed her first child in July

Lacey Turner is one doting mother! The EastEnders star, who welcomed her little girl Dusty with husband Matt Kay in July, has been keeping fans updated with her daughter's progress, capturing cute milestones. On Monday, the new mum delighted her Instagram followers after sharing the most adorable picture of her tiny tot all cuddled up following her bath. "Bubble bath," was simpled caption on the Instagram story.

There's no denying that the soap star, 31, has been enjoying every second of motherhood. Earlier this month, the actress shared images from Dusty's first photoshoot with her fans on her Instagram account. The photos, taken by award-winning photographer Suzi Gardner, included one showing the adorable tot wearing a purple headband and surrounded by flowers, while another saw her asleep in a knitted bonnet with teddy bear ears.

However, it hasn't all been sweetness and smiles for Lacey as in August she revealed the devastating news that her chocolate labrador Dexter had passed away. Sharing a series of images of the pooch on Instagram, she wrote: "My handsome boy!! I cannot believe I'm writing this, I am heartbroken but so grateful that I got the pleasure of loving you for 11 whole years, you really were the bestest friend a girl could've asked for! The most loyal and kindest dog I ever knew, a gentle giant, a true gentleman."

Lacey added: "My gorgeous boy I miss you so much already, your cuddles were like no other, if I could hold you forever I would! My little family won't be the same without you. Thank you for loving me for all those years! I love you always! Sleep tight handsome boy."

