Lacey Turner shares heartwarming new photo with baby Dusty and husband Matt Kay

Lacey Turner is relishing in her new role of motherhood – and we can't get enough of the adorable photos she's sharing of her daughter Dusty. The EastEnders star, who welcomed her first child in July, melted hearts once again on Saturday with a stunning black and white photo of the newborn being cradled in husband Matt Kay's hands. The sweet image sees Matt delicately pressing his nose against a sleeping Dusty, while he lovingly gazes down at his new daughter. Lacey simply captioned the heartwarming image: "My world."

Lacey and Matt welcomed Dusty in July

This week the actress shared an emotional picture of her sister Daisy meeting her baby niece for the first time. In the photo, Daisy's eyes are visibly watering as she cradles Dusty, who looks adorable dressed in a blue and white summer dress. "When Dusty met auntie Day Day," Lacey wrote in the caption. Her co-stars were quick to comment on the picture, with Patsy Palmer, who plays Bianca Jackson in the soap, writing: "Beautiful," while Louisa Lytton, who plays Ruby Allen, added: "You made it!"

And earlier this month, Lacey treated fans to images from Dusty's first photoshoot. The photos, taken by award-winning photographer Suzi Gardner, included one showing the adorable tot wearing a purple headband and surrounded by flowers, while another saw her asleep in a knitted bonnet with teddy bear ears.

Dusty's first photoshoot

It hasn't all be sweetness and smiles for Lacey though. In August she revealed the devastating news that her chocolate labrador Dexter passed away. Sharing a series of images of the pooch on Instagram, she wrote: "My handsome boy!! I cannot believe I'm writing this, I am heartbroken but so grateful that I got the pleasure of loving you for 11 whole years, you really were the bestest friend a girl could've asked for! The most loyal and kindest dog I ever knew, a gentle giant, a true gentleman.

Lacey added: "My gorgeous boy I miss you so much already, your cuddles were like no other, if I could hold you forever I would! My little family won't be the same without you. Thank you for loving me for all those years! I love you always! Sleep tight handsome boy."

