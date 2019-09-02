Tributes pour in following Ola and James Jordan's surprise pregnancy news - read here The professional dancers are expecting their first child!

Ola Jordan and her husband James have been inundated with lovely messages following the news of their surprise pregnancy. The couple, who have been together for 20 years, are expecting their first child together following a three-year fertility struggle, which was announced in this week's HELLO!. Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas, a good friend of the pair, was one of the first to comment on the news, saying: "@jamesjordan1978 @olajordan I am sooo happy for you both. Having known you both for sooo many years I know that you will both enjoy this part of your life. You both certainly deserve the best. Little Pitter patter of grey is the best. Congratulations. I’m sooo very happy." [sic]

Loose Women's Coleen Nolan remarked: "This is fantastic news so so happy for you both, gorgeous couple now expecting a gorgeous baby, love ya xxx." [sic] Fellow panellist Saira Khan said: "This made me cry. So very happy for you. Congratulations you are going to make gorgeous partners x." Kimberley Walsh added: "Oh babe I’m am so so happy for you both. Huge congratulations." Richard Blackwood stated: "Truly happy for you both bro!"

Overjoyed with the news, Lisa Snowdon shared: "Guys. I’m beyond happy for you both. You so deserve this. Huge congratulations you are going make the best parents. Love you." Former Strictly professional Gleb Savchenko wrote: "Amazing news! Congrats guys!" Ola's Strictly dance partner Iwan Thomas stated: "Yes yes this has made my day... gonna have a Drink for you x." [sic] Anthea Turner said: "So much love to an adorable couple who will be amazing parents."

The couple have been married for 16 years

During their exclusive chat with HELLO!, both Ola and James revealed they couldn't believe their luck. "I still can't quite believe it," explained Ola, who fell pregnant on the first round of IVF in June, despite doctors only giving them a 50% chance of being successful on their initial attempt. "I don't think it's properly sunk in."

At the prospect of becoming a dad, James revealed: "We've been with each other for 20 years, married for 16, travelled the world, achieved amazing things in our careers: trophies, accolades, Ola won Strictly Come Dancing, I won Dancing On Ice. But finding out that we are pregnant is no doubt our biggest achievement ever. This is probably the most special and exciting thing that has ever happened to us."

