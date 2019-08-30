Gemma Atkinson takes huge step to regain her pre-baby body after birth of Mia The countdown is on!

Gemma Atkinson has made no secret of her love for exercise – she's a complete beast in the gym and has the Instagram videos to prove it! But ever since the birth of her first child Mia on 4 July, her training sessions have taken a backseat, something which Gemma has been fine with – until now…

The former Emmerdale star has slowly been introducing exercise back into her daily routine ever since she was given the all-clear by her doctors following her six-week scan last week. Gemma had an emergency C-section with Mia, so any movement, especially exercise, has been limited. While she admits that getting back into shape isn't her main priority, she has now upped the ante and booked in her first training session back with her personal trainer in just a few weeks.

Gemma has slowly reintroduced exercise into her routine

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing stars who have survived the show's 'curse'

Sharing a video on Instagram of a previous weight-lifting session with her trainer 'Evil Steve', Gemma said on Friday: "The rage is real. Today I booked in my first session back with Evil Steve. We’re starting in Oct! This is a reminder of how the sessions will be. Anyone wanting to train with me and Evil Steve but from the comfort of your own living room, and on your own time check out the program we created on @iamtv.fit it’s called STRONGER because that’s what you become."

Gemma has no regrets about her post-baby curves

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares sweet throwback to the day she met Gorka and it will melt your heart

She added: "Mentally and physically! As a new mum I’m all for feeling mentally strong, not just for me, but for Mia as well. There’s pre & post-natal training programs on the @iamtv.fit platform too so it’s suitable for all of us no matter what level of fitness we’re at."

No doubt Gemma will be keeping fans updated as she embarks back on her fitness journey.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.