Alex Jones reveals surprising way she relaxes following baby Kit's arrival The One Show star is currently on maternity leave following her son's arrival

Alex Jones has been incredibly busy looking after two young children over the past few months, but The One Show star has found a new way to unwind after a hectic day – tidying! Giving a rare glimpse inside her baby son Kit's room, Alex shared a photo of his wardrobe on Instagram Stories, which had rows of neatly folded up babygrows lining the shelves. The mother-of-two wrote: "This kind of sorting out gives me a weird amount of pleasure these days." Alex lives in London with her husband Charlie Thomson and their sons Teddy, two, and four-month-old Kit. The family renovated their home last year and while Alex likes to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, she occasionally shares pictures of it online.

Alex Jones has enjoyed tidying the house as a way to relax

The TV presenter often shares relatable parenting posts on social media and is incredibly open about the ups and downs that come with looking after young children. Most recently, Alex posted a photo on Instagram of herself taking Teddy on his first day back at nursery following the summer holidays. Alex had let her son travel there on his scooter but soon realised that it wasn't as easy as she first imagined, and opened up about the difficult journey online. Alongside a photo of Teddy riding on his scooter, the mother-of-two wrote: "New term and new mode of transport to get to nursery but god it takes forever! Four sit downs on pavement en route and five mins of me having to carry Ted plus baby in sling plus scooter. Home and kettle is on."

The One Show host with sons Teddy and Kit

Ahead of Kit's arrival, Alex admitted that she was worried about having another child and was praised for her honesty as a result. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second, it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" The TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

The TV presenter and her family recently returned from their first holiday as a family-of-four abroad. They went to France at the end of August along with Alex's parents - who helped look after Teddy and baby Kit. Earlier in the summer they had also enjoyed a staycation in Dorset, which included trips to a safari park and castle to help keep Teddy entertained.

