Alex Jones shares sweet rare photo with BOTH her sons during family holiday Such a gorgeous family!

Alex Jones is enjoying a sunny summer holiday in France with her family, and on Sunday she shared an adorable photograph with both her sons. Taking to her Instagram Story, she shared a sweet shot of herself cradling baby Kit in a baby carrier, while two-year-old Teddy sits cross-legged on the floor. "Trying to persuade a toddler to have a picture," Alex joked in the caption. As usual, she maintained Teddy's privacy by placing an apple emoji over his face.

Alex shared a candid shot from her holiday

Alex and her clan, including husband Charlie and extended family, have been enjoying a break in the south of France. The The One Show presenter shared some further photos of the group exploring the city of Pau, as well as a gorgeous shot of their rustic holiday home, writing: "Would like to stay here forever." She's also posted some insights into their relaxed evenings together, including candlelit family dinners and board games.

MORE: Loose Women's Stacey Solomon sparks parenting debate after sharing sweet picture of son Rex

The holiday marks little Kit's first holiday abroad, and ensuring that his mum and dad have some relaxing time too, Alex's parents have joined them to help with childcare. Earlier in their stay, she shared a sweet photo of her dad with her baby son, who was captured smiling as they relaxed outside. The star also posted a cute photo of Teddy as they loaded into the car to set off on holiday - his backpack was even bigger than him, much to her amusement!

While she's been enjoying her time off-screen, the doting mum-of-two has been keeping her fans updated with her progress, and has been praised for her honesty for talking about the negative sides of parenting as well as the positives. In July, the star enjoyed her first night out since Kit's birth. The TV presenter stepped out for a glitzy evening at the John Paul Gaultier Freak Show play, and even got to meet the iconic fashion designer. Telling her fans that she had stayed out until 10.30pm, Alex admitted that by that time she was desperate to get home to see her baby.

MORE: Lucy Mecklenburgh announces that she's expecting her first child with fiancé Ryan Thomas - details