Emma Barton reveals the hilarious good luck video her EastEnders co-stars sent her

EastEnders' Emma Barton has revealed that she was sent a hilarious good luck video by her fellow soap stars when they found out that she'd been paired with professional dancer Anton du Beke on this year's season of Strictly. In the hilarious video, Danny Dyer, Lorraine Stanley, Jake Wood and Stephen Rahman Hughes all shout well-wishes at the camera such as "Love it!", "Go on!", "Number one!" and "Take it home!" Linda then cheekily adds: "Has she told you about her wind problem?" and the cast burst into laughter. Poor Emma, she must have been blushing!

The 42-year-old actress shared the video on Twitter and her fans were beside themselves with laughter. One tweeted: "I played this five times and I can't stop laughing," and another added: "You have the best colleagues and friends. Priceless."

Emma shared the hilarious video on Twitter

It's been an emotional week for Emma as her Strictly rehearsals got underway. Emma has been partnered with Strictly veteran Anton du Beke, and on Saturday the soap star took part in the Strictly Come Dancing podcast with former Strictly star Joe Sugg and producer Kim Winston. Emma said: "I must say, we came and did a little quick rehearsal earlier and I started crying. I was so overwhelmed by watching the whole thing, I was like 'I'm doing Strictly Come Dancing.'"

Emma then added: "There's the pro dancers, legs there and everywhere giving it all they've got, and then Kylie [Minogue] comes on and I just started crying! I was so overwhelmed." Bless her!

Emma was thrilled to be paired with Anton on this year's Strictly

When Emma first found out that she'd been paired with Anton she was absolutely ecstatic, exclaiming, "I'm over the moon. My mum is going to be so happy."

We don't like to pick favourites, but we'll definitely be rooting for Anton and Emma!

