Charley Webb makes glowing first post-baby appearance with adorable children The Emmerdale actress welcomed her third child in July

It's been less than two months since Charley Webb gave birth to her son Ace, but the Emmerdale actress was back to work this week as she promoted a cause close to her heart. The Debbie Dingle soap star made a glowing, high-profile appearance in Harrogate, where she was joined by her adorable two older children, Buster and Bowie.

The mum-of-three was launching the McDonald's Happy Readers campaign, which encourages families to read together by giving away free books in every Happy Meal. What's more, the books are written by comedian David Walliams – Buster's favourite author!

Charley enjoyed a trip to Harrogate with her sons

At the event, Charley and her boys had a giggle as they read Vain Valentine, with Charley looking gorgeous in a charcoal grey ensemble and balayage hair. Later taking to Instagram from the comfort of her home, the actress, who was dressed down in jeans and a black top, wrote: "AD: My favourite part of the kids evening routine is story time. We read together every evening and love taking it in turns to do 'all the voices' and have a little giggle together."

She added: "I'm really excited to announce I am partnering with @mcdonaldsuk on their new #HappyReaders campaign which launches today! The scheme will provide a free World's Worst Children book (Buster's absolute favourite!) in every Happy Meal. Get yourself down to McDonald's before October 15th!"

The actress also shared a photo with her son Buster

Charley and her husband Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe on Emmerdale, welcomed their third child Ace at the end of July. She shared a black-and-white photo of her son's hand and part of his babygro, writing: "BaByWoLf #3 has joined the crazy gang. We're in a bubble of newborn'ness heaven." Charley and Matthew tied the knot in February 2018, with their sons Buster, nine, and Bowie, three, in attendance.

