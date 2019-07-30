Emmerdale's Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden welcome third child Congratulations are in order!

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden are officially parents to three children! The actress, 31, announced the arrival of her third child on Monday, telling her fans via Twitter: "BaByWoLf#3 has joined the crazy gang. We're in a bubble of newborn'ness heaven."

The caption was accompanied by a black and white photo showing the baby's tiny hand and part of the tot's white babygrow, which had 'Baby Wolf' emblazoned on it.

This is Charley and Matthew's third child and follows nine-year-old Buster and three-year-old Bowie Grey. The couple are yet to announce their newborn's name, which will no doubt be as unique as his siblings'!

Fans were delighted with the news but also incredibly intrigued about the baby's gender. "Congratulations charley and Matthew aww buster and Bowie going to bed over the moon did you have a boy or girl?" said a follower, whilst another one guessed: "I think it's a boy."

The family were also showered with congratulatory messages from their celebrity friends, with Emmerdale actress Karen Blick tweeting: "Congratulations guys. Well done Mum xxx." Co-star Jonny McPherson wrote: "Wonderful! Congrats to you both! X," whilst Ash Palmo, who plays Marry Barton on the hit ITV soap, said: "Massive congratulations guyssss," followed by two red hearts.

Charley and Michael announced they were growing their family back in February, with the mum-of-two uploading two shots of her family - including her two sons Bowie and Buster, and their dog - while they went for a winter walk in the snow. The boys held up a light-box, which teased fans with the words: "Buster, Bowie and..." Charley captioned the post: "#Number3." Matthew also proudly shared the same post on his own Instagram feed.

The Debbie Dingle actress has been documenting her third pregnancy online and most recently admitted that she'd been suffering from exhaustion. Taking to Twitter, Charley wrote: "I am SO tired. It gets to 4pm and I'm done. I forget just how tiring being pregnant is. And then I do it again and remember."