You can buy little Archie Harrison's 'The Future' bodysuit – and it's only £12 Archie mania is here

How cute did little Archie Harrison look on his first royal engagements in South Africa this week? The internet is buzzing with adorable clips of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby boy. On Wednesday, Meghan visited the charity mothers2mothers supporting mothers with HIV in Cape Town, donating several items from Archie's wardrobe which he has now grown out of. One of the pieces was a sweet white short-sleeved bodysuit bearing the words 'The Future'. Meghan said: "Here's a few little things that I thought would be helpful," as she held up the vest. Well, guess what, you can buy the exact bodysuit online and it only costs £12. Cue mad rush.

The bodysuit in question is by the label Mère Soeur, designed by single mum Carrie Anne, who is thrilled that royal baby Archie wore her creation. On her website, she wrote: "Meghan was out in South Africa with the amazing @mothers2mothers (a charity supporting mothers with HIV) sharing some of Archie’s outgrown baby clothes with the mothers in the group. And LOOK! His little Future vest. That vest has had a bit of a journey since it left my door and it’s wonderful to know it’ll be re-loved."

SHOP: The Future Bodysuit, £12, Mère Soeur

The sweet bodysuit is made from 100% certified organic cotton tees and fastens by two poppers at the side of the neck. It's currently available in all sizes from 0-18 months. We're sure Carrie will now be inundated with orders for copycat looks.

It was such a sweet gesture for the Duchess to pass on some of Archie's pre-loved attire. Meghan told the charity: "I just thought that, in the spirit of community, what’s so nice is to be able to share some of the things that we have at home as well. And so we can obviously make sure everything you need is provided for you, but we’ve brought some of the things that my friends and I used for our kids and Archie, that don't fit anymore."

Talking of the bag, she added: "There's all sorts of things there. It's so important to be able to share with other families…you're all in this together and with each other and so we just wanted to share something from our home to each of yours."

