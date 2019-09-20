Alanis Morissette shares a rare photo of her family as she's snapped breastfeeding her son The singer is out to destigmatise breastfeeding

We have seen Myleene Klass, Stacey Solomon and Gemma Atkinson all post their breastfeeding journeys on Instagram recently. We even witnessed the first-ever breastfeeding mum on the catwalk during Rebecca Minkoff's NYFW show and now the latest stance to destigmatise breastfeeding has come from singer and breastfeeding advocate Alanis Morissette.

Taking to her personal Instagram account, the 45-year-old singer posted an intimate snap of herself breastfeeding baby son Winter. The adorable picture showed baby Winter feeding whilst Alanis' husband Mario 'Souleye' Treadway, is affectionately kissing his head. The breastfeeding activist made sure the snap had all the relevant hashtags to support the cause, captioning: "The fourth trimester. #attachment #skinonskin #heartbeat #connection #foundationfortherestofyourlife #attachmentexplorationidentitycompetence."

Alanis gave birth to Winter in August making him her third child with rapper Mario. The couple are also parents to eight-year-old Ever Imre, and three-year-old Onyx Solace. In a recent to interview with SELF Magazine, the singer confessed that she began to think she would never have a third child due to pregnancy issues: "I always wanted to have three kids, and I’ve had some challenges and some miscarriages, so I just didn’t think it was possible.”

The rock legend is not new to posting breastfeeding snaps. Back in Agust, the mum-of-three posted a picture of her breastfeeding Winter in celebration of World Breast Feeding Day. Posting the closeup shot, the singer confessed to not always finding nursing easy, writing in the caption: "Snug as a bug in a milky #worldbreastfeedingmonth #notalwayseasypeasy" but signing off with a breastfeeding and heart emoji to ensure everyone knew her support for breastfeeding all the same.

Alanis has spoken out about breastfeeding a lot in the past. Speaking to Good Morning Britain in 2012 she spoke of how important breastfeeding was to her: "For me, I protect his safety and his well-being and his attachment. That stage of development [breastfeeding] is a very important stage." It's clear the Jagged Little Pill singer is on a mission to normalise breastfeeding and we're here for it, keep posting those snaps, Alanis!