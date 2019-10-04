The One Show's Alex Jones reveals parenting struggle with juggling two children The One Show host is a doting mother to two sons

Alex Jones has shared a hilarious post to her Instagram and it perfectly epitomises the chaos of looking after two little boys. The 42-year-old – who is mum to sons Teddy, two, and baby Kit, five months – shared a snap of herself in an elevator with the captions: "If he presses that button one more goddam time," and "I look 104 today." In her right hand, is little Teddy's wrist and strapped to her front is Kit. Alex clearly had to hold Teddy's hand to stop him pressing the elevator buttons over and over, leaving her hands – quite literally – full.

Earlier in the week, the doting mother of two announced the shocking news that she'd suffered an injury during her maternity leave – although she didn't specify what had happened. The One Show host shared a snap of her bandaged hand on Instagram with the caption: "About to attempt to wash my hand in the shower… Wish me luck #Injured."

Alex shared the hilarious snap on Instagram

Although Alex has yet to reveal the cause of her injury, the likelihood is that it's a cut or burn – as often these need to be kept dry while they are healing. Alex's hand still appeared to be bandaged on Thursday.

MORE: Alex Jones concerns fans with injury during maternity leave

Alex often keeps fans updated with her motherhood journey

MORE: The One Show's Alex Jones suffers ultimate hair mishap on night out

When it comes to motherhood, Alex is notoriously outspoken about the good and the bad. In September the mother-of-two even shared an inspiring message about her hectic lifestyle, revealing that she had momentarily hidden in her car just to escape the mayhem. The One Show star wrote: "Been food shopping without the boys and now sitting (hiding) in the car outside the house just having a breather. This is my 'me time' these days."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.