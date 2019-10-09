Robbie Williams hailed as best dad in new post with all three adorable children The singer's wife Ayda Field showed off her perfect day

He may be a mega superstar and global chart-topper, but to his three young children, Robbie Williams is simply Dad. The singer's wife Ayda Field has posted the sweetest video taken during a family day out at the weekend, which showed the famous five acting just like any other brood.

The family headed to the park where Robbie was in full dad mode, pushing one-year-old Coco in her pram and also keeping an eye over his two elder children Teddy, seven, and Charlie, four, who rode beside him on their scooters. Teddy and Charlie looked adorable in their blue and pink helmets. The family were also joined by their adorable pet pooches who scampered alongside them. "#perfectsunday @robbiewilliams AWxx," Ayda captioned the video.

Fans were quick to hail Robbie, 45, as the best dad with one follower replying, "Aww bless daddy day care." Others called the Brit superstar the "perfect daddy" and "lovely papa", while another commented: "A bad boy becomes a good man, cute." Another posted: "Omg love this daddy time with his babies and doggies."

Robbie and Ayda, who married in 2010, often share photos of their brood although they are mindful not to reveal their faces. A couple of weeks ago, the mother-of-three showed off her youngest child's latest achievement, by posting a video of Coco walking hand-in-hand with her dad.

The couple's younger daughter Coco can walk!

The tiny tot managed around ten steps before she started to wobble a bit and she and her dad paused for a breather. Ayda captioned the adorable clip "Sundays," tagging her husband's account @robbiewilliams and adding the hashtags: "#daddydaycare" and "#cocopow," before signing off with her initials, a heart emoji and two kisses.

Ayda went on to share a photo of Robbie and Coco's continued journey around their house in her Instagram stories, uploading a snap showing the pair holding hands with Teddy sitting cross-legged in the background, which she captioned: "Father and daughters."

