Robbie Williams and wife Ayda celebrate baby Coco's first birthday with unicorn-themed party Too. Cute.

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field are celebrating a big milestone in their family – their daughter Coco's first birthday! The Loose Women panellist took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video of Coco enjoying her unicorn-themed party, looking adorable as she crawled around in a red party dress and later a pink tutu.

Robbie and Ayda pulled out all the stops for their little girl, decorating their home with a large "Happy birthday banner", unicorn balloons, a unicorn inflatable in their swimming pool and a delicious-looking unicorn cake topped with thousands of colourful sprinkles. Ayda also uploaded a photo post-celebration, showing her sitting down with a cup of tea, in her pyjamas. "One tired unicorn mom," Ayda wrote.

Robbie and his wife Ayda hosted a unicorn-themed party

The former X Factor judge paid a sweet tribute to her youngest child, writing on Instagram: "To our beautiful Coco... Happy 1st Birthday! You are our little miracle and the light of all our lives. It's hard to believe that a whole year has gone by since we held you in our arms for the very first time and looked into your magical eyes. Thank you for answering our prayers and picking us to be your parents.

"Every day with you is our blessing and we are so proud of the little miss you are becoming. May all your days be filled with joy and happiness and health and this be the start of many wonderful celebrations in your life...mommy and daddy AWxx."

The couple surprised celebrity fans last year when they announced the arrival of their third child, announcing the big news in the first week of September. Ayda said they had been "keeping a very special secret," before adding: "Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful.

"We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible." Ayda, 40, and Robbie, 45, are also the proud parents to daughter Teddy, six, and Charlie, four.

