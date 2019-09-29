Ayda Field shares that she and Robbie Williams' daughter Coco can walk – see the adorable video The Loose Women star revealed the news on Instagram

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field shared some huge family news to social media on Sunday: the couple's one-year-old daughter Coco is now walking! Former X Factor judge Ayda posted a short video to her Instagram account taken in the couple's light and airy home, which showed Robbie, dressed all in black, walking hand-in-hand with little Coco, who rocked a pink jumper and trousers, her feet bare as she padded across the wooden floor.

Ayda and Robbie married in 2010 and share three children

The tiny tot managed around ten steps before she started to wobble a bit and she and her dad paused for a breather. Robbie then turned and gave an impressed look to the camera, clearly proud of the youngest member of the Williams clan. Ayda simply captioned the adorable clip "Sundays," tagging her husband's account @robbiewilliams and adding the hashtags: "#daddydaycare" and "#cocopow," before signing off with her initials, a heart emoji and two kisses. The mum-of-three also added a soundtrack to the sweet moment: Will Smith's song "Just the Two of Us".

The mum-of-three shared the sweet video clip on Sunday

The Loose Women panellist's fans were clearly moved by the momentous occasion, commenting: "Oh bless her," "Aw too cute, go Coco xo," "Melting. Such a fun stage," and "Ahh that's lovely. Well done Coco and daddy." Another of Ayda's followers simply (and justifiably!) added a row of heart-eyes emojis. Actress and presenter Ayda and her singer husband share two daughters: Coco, who turned one earlier this month, and six-year-old Teddy, as well as son Charlie, who is four. Ayda went on to share a photo of Robbie and Coco's continued journey around their house in her Instagram stories, uploading a snap showing the pair holding hands with Teddy sitting cross-legged in the background, which she captioned: "Father and daughters."

Little Coco was raring to go, while her sister Teddy took things easy

The couple, who married in 2010 after getting together in 2006, threw a fabulous unicorn-themed bash to celebrate Coco's birthday. The party included unicorn balloons, a unicorn inflatable in their swimming pool and a covered unicorn cake covered in sprinkles. After it was over, Ayda shared a photo of herself to her Instagram stories wearing pyjamas and a unicorn headband. She captioned the picture: "One tired unicorn mom."

