Robbie Williams enjoys pool party with children Teddy and Charlie – see photo

Robbie Williams had a smashing time in the pool with his two kids Teddy and Charlie, if his wife Ayda Field's photo is anything to go by. The mother-of-three uploaded a snap on Instagram of her family enjoying their own mini pool party, and it involved some very impressive aquabatics! First up was Robbie, 45, who stood in the water with his daughter Teddy, six, on his shoulders. Four-year-old Charlie then balances on his sister's shoulders.

Both kids outstretched their arms while Robbie held onto his daughter's legs. "@robbiewilliams #poolparty #synchronizedswimmingteam #mcm AWxx," Ayda, 40, captioned the sweet family portrait.

Ayda shared the sweetest poolside pic

The Williams family have had the best summer in the sun, holidaying in Hawaii, Spain and California to name a few destinations. The Loose Women panellist has been sharing photos on Instagram, including one of her and Robbie's golfing sessions. Teddy and Charlie appear to be taking after their parents, as they were also pictured on the golf course.

Robbie and Ayda, who married in 2010, are also the doting parents to baby Coco. They celebrated their tot's first birthday in August, throwing her a unicorn-themed party at home. The couple pulled out all the stops for their little girl, decorating their house with a large "Happy birthday banner", unicorn balloons, a unicorn inflatable in their swimming pool and a delicious-looking unicorn cake topped with thousands of colourful sprinkles. Ayda also uploaded a photo post-celebration, showing her sitting down with a cup of tea, in her pyjamas. "One tired unicorn mom," Ayda wrote.

The couple share Teddy and Charlie, and baby Coco

Taking to Instagram, she also posted: "To our beautiful Coco... Happy 1st Birthday! You are our little miracle and the light of all our lives. It's hard to believe that a whole year has gone by since we held you in our arms for the very first time and looked into your magical eyes. Thank you for answering our prayers and picking us to be your parents. "Every day with you is our blessing and we are so proud of the little miss you are becoming. May all your days be filled with joy and happiness and health and this be the start of many wonderful celebrations in your life...mommy and daddy AWxx."

