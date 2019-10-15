Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams reveal their surprising parenting tactics Their son Theodore turned one in September

They recently shared their stunning pictures from their second wedding exclusively with HELLO! and now fans will be pleased to know that we'll be seeing a lot more of Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams. The happy couple are set to return to screens in a brand new series of their reality show, Spencer, Vogue and Wedding Two.

With the first series focusing on the final stages of Vogue's pregnancy and the birth of their first child, Theodore, this series will focus on Vogue and Spencer juggling life with a, then nearly, one-year-old. And it seems that the proud parents are already planning ahead for when those terrible twos come into play.

Spencer and Vogue have revealed their parents tactics for son Theodore

Speaking to HELLO!, mum Vogue said: "He kind of went through a little phase a couple of weeks ago of throwing the worst tantrums." The 34-year-old continued: "I just couldn't believe he was doing it already, so we are prepared, we know what it's going to be like."

MORE: Charlotte Church praises 'still joyful' Dad following life-threatening illness

Although Spencer and Vogue are loved for their fun and banter with each other on the show, when it comes to educating and disciplining their son, like most parents, they're adamant on being firm and taking it seriously. Luckily, the couple share mutual thoughts on how to tackle tantrums and stated that they will be equally as strict as each other. Vogue said: "I'd say it'll be a mixture of both," with Spencer agreeing, "Yeah a mixture of both … he does this thing where he picks up his food and he looks at you and just throws it on the floor and we don't stand for that at all." Kids!

Vogue and Spencer shared their second wedding exlusively with HELLO!

MORE: Rochelle Humes reveals she wore two wedding dresses in sweet throwback

Spencer, who's known for his sense of humour on the show, went on to say that he is focused on ensuring discipline in their family. The 31-year-old said: "I've said since the start: as soon as he is old enough to recognise the difference between yes and no – discipline. It's very important to keep control of your kids." The former Made in Chelsea star continued: "You see it all the time, kids that just run absolute riot and just completely dominate the family and it's just like, I don't get it – I had no option at all of doing that when I was a kid."

Fans of the show are in for a treat with the new series set to reveal all that's being going in the lives of Spencer and Vogue over the past few months, as they take on life as parents to adorable Theodore, and planning their second wedding. See the exclusive pictures here!

Vogue said they wanted a big party with their friends for their second wedding

On the decision to get married again, Vogue said: "When we got married the first time – which was amazing and perfect – we didn't have any of our friends there and I think that, I was seven months pregnant, and I just really wanted to have the big day with all of our friends." She continued: "Initially we were only meant to do a registry office thing and then it grew legs which is why it turned into a wedding the first time. So this is like a big wedding party for all of our friends." We can't wait to watch the show!

Spencer, Vogue and Wedding Two starts on 21 October on E4.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.