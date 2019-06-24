Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews share beautiful photos from son Theodore's christening This is so lovely!

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews celebrated their baby son Theodore's christening earlier in June, and on Saturday, they shared a couple of sweet photographs from the day. The celebration was private, though it's thought that they may have returned to the same Scottish location as their wedding for the special ceremony, after holding a naming ceremony for their little boy in 2018. Sharing a gorgeous photo cuddling her son, Vogue wrote on Instagram: "After an amazing naming ceremony with our friends last year we christened Theodore last weekend with all of our family... Thank you for making his beautiful gown @paulcostelloeofficial."

Vogue shared a gorgeous photo on Instagram

The couple opted for a traditional christening gown for little Theodore, which Vogue had made specially by one of her favourite Irish designers Paul Costelloe. For her own outfit, she chose a gorgeous Needle and Thread dress, with beautiful floral details.

Stacey Solomon shows off her hair transformation after the birth of baby Rex – check it out

Spencer also shared an adorable snap with his wife and son on his own Instagram page, simply captioning it: "Family," with a heart emoji. It's thought that his brother James Matthews and wife Pippa Middleton were in attendance at the private celebration – the couples are very close and have children of similar ages, since Pippa and James welcomed baby Arthur in October 2018.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in November 2018, Spencer shared how he couldn't be more thrilled about the two boys being born so close together. "It's always lovely for babies to grow up in a similar age gap and it's nice to have cousins be of a similar age," he said.

Emma Willis wins mum points after hosting incredible party for her daughter Isabelle

Vogue recently opened up about her plans for Theodore's upcoming first birthday celebrations in September. She joked that the party would be a low-key affair, and nothing like that of Kylie Jenner's lavish dos! "[We'll do] something nice, mainly for the parents as we are the ones who want to celebrate it," she told us - revealing that they would probably host the party at their London home.