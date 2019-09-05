Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews celebrate son Theodore's 1st birthday Too cute!

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews reflected on their parenting journey as they celebrated their son Theodore’s first birthday on Thursday. The proud mum said that welcoming their baby boy was "the greatest thing" to ever happen to herself and Spencer in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Sharing a series of photos of the birthday boy, who looked adorable in a white outfit embroidered with beefeaters, and a party hat, Vogue wrote: "Happy 1st birthday to our beautiful Theodore! How has it been a year already? Becoming parents has been the greatest thing that has ever happened to @spencermatthews and I. 365 days of endless love, lots of sleepless nights and all fun! It took T a while to like the hats as shown in the last picture."

Vogue and Spencer's son Theodore turned 1 on Thursday

In June, Vogue admitted to HELLO! that Theo’s first birthday celebrations would be a low-key affair, with the couple planning on "doing something nice, mainly for the parents as we are the ones who want to celebrate it". The 33-year-old went on to joke that the event would not be as "extravagant as Kylie Jenner's" and would most likely take place on the terrace at their London home.

Vogue and Spencer’s son was born on 5 September 2018, and they introduced him to the world in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine. "We are bursting with love," new mum Vogue said in September 2018. "It is almost hard to remember our life before Theodore. I honestly feel like he has been here forever. He has just slotted into our lives perfectly."

Vogue said Theodore wasn't a fan of his party hats

Spencer added: "Every day has new meaning now. It's hard to describe. It's almost like a new lease of life where everything matters so much more because he is in it. Now that Theodore is here, it has exceeded all expectation of what I thought it would feel like to be a dad. It’s gone from being almost surreal to being nothing short of wonderful."

