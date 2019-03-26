EXCLUSIVE: Vogue Williams hints at baby number two and opens up about first Mother's Day with son Theodore Such a CUTE family!

Vogue Williams has opened up to HELLO! about her new life with baby Theodore and husband Spencer Matthews, revealing that adding to their family further is still firmly in her plan. "We definitely do want more kids, but I want to enjoy Theodore for a little while longer on his own," she says. "He has just started sitting up – he's so cute and tumbles all the time. So when he's more self-sufficient, then we will think about another one."

The new mum, who welcomed little Theodore in September 2018, is clearly loving life as a parent - often sharing her baby essentials on Instagram and posting adorable videos of the six month old. During the interview - which announces Vogue as ambassador of the 2019 Investec Derby Festival - she couldn't resist pulling out her phone to show us an ultra-cute snap, telling us that she and Spencer have just employed a nanny to help out for a few hours a week. "I was trying to take him on jobs and it was just exhausting. But when I'm not working I like to just do all of it," she says. "Having a baby is the best thing in the entire world."

And with Mother's Day coming up, the little family are unsurprisingly excited to celebrate - though they are keeping things low-key, by planning a quiet lunch for just the three of them. "It sounds so boring, but it's my perfect day out… I tried to have my first Mother's Day last year, when I was pregnant, but Spencer was like: ‘You're not a mother yet,'" she laughs.

Vogue's fashion fans will no doubt be excited to see her on the races circuit again this year - hello hats! The photoshoot saw her posing in a range of affordable styles from vintage and charity shops as well as the high street, to show how racegoers can put together an incredible outfit at minimal cost. And since she will be judging the Ladies Day Style Award in partnership with ChiChi London, alongside HELLO!, we reckon we need to take a leaf out of her style book.

The star even told us the secret to her race-day style, revealing that she wants to find something totally unique this year. "Thank God I'm not pregnant this year so I can wear what I want. I'll go for something more figure-flattering – because I can," she says. "I'm going to try and do a whole vintage look this year – I think that would be quite cool. Even when you go to weddings now, you think: 'Oh God, someone else is going to be wearing this?' If you go vintage, you don’t have that problem."

Vogue Williams is the Ladies' Day Style Award judge and DJ at the Investec Derby Festiva, 31 May - 1 June; for more information visit thejockeyclub.co.uk/epsom.