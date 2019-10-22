Stacey Solomon swears by this amazing £24 baby feeding pillow It looks so cosy!

Anyone who's ever breast or bottle-fed a baby knows how your arm can get tired and sore from their little head resting in your elbow nook. After half an hour's feeding, you can barely lift your arm up, and it can't be that comfy for baby either. Well, thanks so much Stacey Solomon for introducing us to this amazing-looking feeding pillow. The Loose Women star shared a clip of her armband-style pillow on her Instagram Stories while she fed her sweet baby boy Rex who she shares with partner Joe Swash - and her fans think it's just as cool as we do. Stacey said: "Loads of people asked me about this pillow the other day when I put it on my Stories. I just think it's the best invention ever."

The former X Factor star gave us a giggle when she said: "It's like an armband that you put on your arm… I mean obviously you put it on your arm. It's an armband. I don't know why I said that." We can so relate to that baby brain feeling. Stacey continued: "But basically it's like a pillow. He loves it. I use it when I'm feeding him or even when I'm just trying to give him a cuddle to go to bed. It's the sweetest thing. I'm so glad I got it."

The pillow in question is called the Snuggleband feeding support pillow, and it's such a genius invention. It comes in a range of cute prints and was created by mum Katherine from Guildford, who sells her range on Etsy. Katherine writes on the site: "Having tried a variety of feeding pillows when my daughter was a baby, nothing provided the comfort I needed for her head or my arm. I decided to make my first baby feeding armband to suit exactly what I was looking for - comfort, portability and ease of use. The Snuggleband was born!"

SHOP!: Paddington Bear Snuggleband pillow, £23.99, Etsy

The thing we love about the pillow is its small size and the way it slides onto your arm and stays put. Much more practical than a huge nursing cushion, plus you can take this out ad about with you. It's made from 100% cotton, fastens with elastic and three buttons so stretches for different arm sizes. You can also wash it at 30 degrees.

Unfortunately, Stacey's Dolphin print pillow isn't available any more but the Snuggleband range currently stocks five other gorgeous patterns – we love the Paddington Bear pillow – with prices ranging from £23.99 to £25.99.

