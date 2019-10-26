Christine Lampard shares rare insight into life with baby Patricia: 'She completes me' The Loose Women star shares her daughter with husband Frank Lampard

Christine Lampard has shared a rare insight into her life with daughter Patricia, admitting she has no idea what she was doing with herself before the one-year-old was born in September 2018. The Loose Women panellist, who is married to Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, confessed that she now feels "complete" since she welcomed her first child. "We were already really happy but I suppose it does complete things. I mean, goodness me, I still look at her now, a year old, and I honestly can’t quite believe she’s mine," the 40-year-old told The Mirror.

"And now that she’s developing into being a little toddler, she is not a baby anymore. She is sort of saying Mummy and Daddy a bit. And she’s pointing at what she wants. And suddenly you think 'She’s getting a life now. She’s understanding things.' And other times you think, 'Oh gosh. Well, what did we do before her?' Or 'What did I do with my time beforehand?' I actually don’t know, because now I am utterly consumed by her."

Christine welcomed her first child in 2018

Christine also spoke fondly about the first time she met her now-husband Frank at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2009, describing it as a "Sliding Doors" moment. "It was a complete Sliding Doors moment, I still remember the first meeting as clear as day. Who goes to an awards ceremony and finds a husband? That was me! Neither of us were even meant to go and I was late after hosting The One Show. So when we are there now we do have a celebratory glass of champagne. It’s a special evening for us."

Christine and Frank have been together for a decade

Christine and Frank have been happily married for nearly four years and have been together for a decade. They tied the knot in a romantic ceremony at St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge, in December 2015. Alongside Patricia, Christine is also a loving stepmum to Frank's two daughters, Luna, 14, and Isla, 12, from his former relationship with Elen Rivas.

