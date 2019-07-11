Christine Lampard reveals shocking moment she was mum-shamed with baby Patricia The Loose Women panellist welcomed her first child in September

Christine Lampard has opened up about the disheartening time she was mum-shamed by a member of the public. The Loose Women panellist recalled the moment on Thursday's episode, revealing that a man spoke to her while she was at a café with baby Patricia. "Before I was leaving, he said, 'I just want to let you know, I think you should burp her a bit more,'" Christine said.

Visibly annoyed, the new mum added: "I wouldn't mind if she had been screaming the place down, and I had maybe genuinely done something wrong – I get that – but I didn't think I had, and she was sleeping! I thought, I don't know you! The things that ran through my head that I didn't say. I just left it."

Christine with baby Patricia on holiday

Christine, 40, and Frank, 41, welcomed their first child in September. They sweetly named their little girl after Frank's late mother Patricia. In June, the Lampards took baby Patricia on her first family holiday, with Christine sharing a gorgeous mother-daughter photo as they posed by the pool and looked out to the mountains. "My cute little love. Nine months old already," Christine reflected.

MORE: The hilarious way Prince Louis made Meghan Markle laugh at the polo

Christine welcomed her first child in September

As well as Patricia, Frank is also a dad to two children from his relationship with Spanish model Elen Rivas; daughters Luna, 13, and Isla, 11. In a recent interview, Christine explained why she and Frank – whom she married in December 2015 – waited ten years to have their first child together, and it wasn't down to having any pregnancy issues.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares candid picture of herself in labour

"People would ask all the time about children and didn't seem to believe me when I said: 'If it happens, it happens'," she told You Magazine. "They thought I was hiding some kind of heartache. I wasn't!" She added: "Having a baby wasn't something I actively thought about until last year, when we started trying. I was happy in my marriage and that was enough."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.