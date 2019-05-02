Christine Lampard reveals husband Frank's time with baby Patricia was cut short after birth The couple welcomed their little girl in September

Eight months on from welcoming her little girl Patricia, Loose Women panellist Christine Lampard has revealed her husband Frank wasn't able to spend much time with their newborn baby after she was born. Appearing on Thursday's Loose Women, the 40-year-old confessed the former footballer's was forced to rush back to work due to his job as a football manager for Derby County. "Frank had to go back to work that night," she shared. "He disappeared off, I was very lucky my friends and family were over."

Christine and Frank welcomed little Patricia in September

She added: "But if they weren't there, I was totally on my own. It would have been dreadful, I really feel for people who are on their own, whatever the reason." The 40-year-old also touched upon her fears of motherhood putting a strain on her marriage to Frank. "I suppose it was a question I [thought about]," she explained. "I certainly didn't focus on it or was like, 'Oh no what if everything changes afterwards?' I think that comes with having a baby a little older in life."

In a recent interview, Christine explained why she and Frank - whom she married in December 2015 - waited ten years to have their first child together - and it wasn't down to having any pregnancy issues. "People would ask all the time about children and didn't seem to believe me when I said: 'If it happens, it happens'," she told You Magazine. "They thought I was hiding some kind of heartache. I wasn't!" She added: "Having a baby wasn't something I actively thought about until last year, when we started trying. I was happy in my marriage and that was enough."

