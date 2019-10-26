Holly Willoughby shares rare photo of all three of her children during sun-soaked family holiday The This Morning star has been enjoying half-term break with her family

Holly Willoughby has been enjoying a relaxing week abroad with her family while her children enjoy their half-term break. But all good things must come to an end, and to commemorate the sun setting on their family holiday, Holly shared a rare photo of all three of her kids, Harry, ten, Belle, eight, and Chester, five, on Instagram. The This Morning presenter snapped a simple shot of the backs of the kids' heads while they build sandcastles on a beach while watching the sunset. Feeling nostalgic about their time away, Holly penned: "Sun, sea and sandcastle’s... goodbye for now".

Holly, her husband Dan Baldwin, and their children have been away during every school holiday this year and have enjoyed trips to destinations including the Maldives and New York. The mum-of-three spent the summer holidays in the Algarve, Portugal, with her brood and This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield and his family. During their time away, they were joined by other famous faces, including Rochelle and Marvin Humes and Declan Donnolly and his wife Ali Astall.

Holly will be back to work on This Morning next week

While Holly loves her job, there's nothing she prefers more than being a mum and so the school holidays are always something she looks forward to. She previously opened up about motherhood during an interview with HELLO!, saying: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

Holly has enjoyed a week abroad with her family

Speaking about balancing her work with looking after her children, she added: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that. If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

