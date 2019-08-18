Christine Lampard reveals she’s gained a stone since having baby Patricia – and why she isn't worried about it Her attitude is so refreshing!

Loose Women star Christine Lampard shared her feelings about her relationship, having a work-life balance and being a working mum in a frank and revealing interview with Fabulous magazine on Sunday. The former One Show host also spoke about the fact that she has put on a stone since having baby Patricia, who was born in September 2018. But engaging in some kind of extreme weight loss regime sounds like the furthest thing from her mind.

Christine started working in entertainment in her native Northern Ireland

“I’m wider all round here,” Christine told the interviewer of her waist and hips. She also admitted that she had gained weight on her feet, taking her up a shoe size. “I could do more to try to trim myself back in, but I don’t care. I’m enjoying her and I enjoy a glass of rosé. I mean come on, it’s the summer! I can’t say no to any of it.”

MORE: Charlotte Hawkins & Christine Lampard just wore the SAME dress on screen

Asked whether it's possible for women to 'have it all', she gave another characteristically down-to-earth answer. The presenter, who is currently filling in on Lorraine while Lorraine Kelly is on holiday, says she doesn't need much to be happy. “For me, it’s doing what I’m doing at the minute, having a nice home life and a happy, healthy child. That’s my goal."

Christine and Frank married in 2015 after six years of dating

She went on: "That might not be someone else’s ‘all’. Other people might want to be the best in their job or take on American television or whatever, but for me that’s it. It might be simple, but I’m really happy with it and so I honestly think I have got it all.”

READ: Christine Lampard just made us REALLY want this Zara dress

Christine, 40, has been married to footballer turned manager Frank Lampard since 2015 after they met at the Pride of Britain awards in 2009. Patricia is their first child together but he has two daughters with his ex, model Elen Rivas: Isla, 12, and Luna, who turns 14 next week.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.