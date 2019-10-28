Gemma Atkinson reveals when she and Gorka Marquez will try for baby number 2 The happy couple welcomed their daughter Mia in June

Gemma Atkinson has revealed when she and Strictly Come Dancing professional boyfriend Gorka Marquez are going to start thinking about a sibling for their daughter Mia, and the timings may surprise you.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine out now, the former Hollyoaks actress opened up about the prospect of baby number two, saying: "I would definitely love another baby." But the 34-year-old has explained that it's not going to be anytime soon.

"I want to enjoy Mia first, so not for a few years at least." She continued: "I need to wait until she's at school at least, then I can sleep!" Although she may not be thinking about her second baby yet, Gemma is keen to have a sibling for Mia in the future, explaining that Mia having a "bond" with a sibling is something she would love. "If all goes to plan and we can have another baby, I'd love to have a sibling for her," she said.

"I would definitely love another baby," said Gemma

"I grew up with a sister, Gorka grew up with a brother, so I think it's nice to have someone to lean on and to share experiences with, to make memories with." The mum-of-one continued: "Your siblings, they say they're the best link to your past and the best link to your future, because it's your buddy, so I'd love her to have that same bond with someone."

And Gemma has certainly been taking motherhood in her stride since having Mia in June, and has been enjoying every moment since. "I'd say the best moments have been just how she's changing every single day, every day she does something new," explained Gemma.

Gorka and Gemma welcomed baby Mia in June

"It's just lovely to see how far she's developing and how much she's thriving really – she's a really cool chilled out little baby which I love."

