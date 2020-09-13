Gorka Marquez's daughter Mia shows off adorable dance moves in new video The Strictly star and partner Gemma Atkinson are doting parents

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez proved that his daughter is taking after him in a new video he shared on Instagram at the weekend.

Taking to his Stories on Saturday, the dance pro re-posted a short clip taken from his partner Gemma Atkinson's account.

In the sweet video, one-year-old Mia stood in front of the TV at the family's home in Greater Manchester as a music video played.

The little girl started by bending her knees and then swayed her shoulders at the camera with gusto. Next, she turned toward the TV, looked at her feet and began to move from one to another.

Gorka, who joined the cast of Strictly back in 2016, had captioned the sweet clip: "Saturday vibes."

The proud dad must have been happy to see the young tot enjoying herself in his absence.

The 30-year-old has had to move to London temporarily in order to prepare for the upcoming series of Strictly, which begins next month.

Gemma, meanwhile, is set to start a new job in Leeds on Monday, working as a correspondent for former BBC presenter Steph McGovern's new Channel 4 show, Steph's Packed Lunch.

Gorka previously showed Mia his Flamenco skills

On Wednesday, the couple both shared on Instagram just how much they are missing each other during their time apart. Gemma wrote: "Missing Gorks so much (and also missing his turns getting up in the night with Mia) @gorka_marquez."

Gorka, meanwhile, posted a lovely snap of the family and remarked: "Missing the priceless moments with my girls @glouiseatkinson."

A day earlier, Gemma told her fans that she felt "torn" about leaving baby Mia at home in order to commute for her new job.

She wrote: "I'm always torn when it comes to leaving Mia for work as I've been totally spoilt having my mornings with her."

The former Emmerdale actress went on: "But I also love my career and job opportunities... Mental torture at times this parent stuff ain't it?"

