Strictly Come Dancing stars Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are preparing to move into their new home with their daughter Mia. Although they are buying entirely new furniture for the space, Gemma revealed she has become too emotionally attached to one particular item and can't throw it away.

Gesturing to a comfortable cream armchair sitting in the corner of her Manchester home, the former Hollyoaks actress told her Instagram followers: "Gorka doesn't want this chair - everything is brand new in the new house. This is my home that Gorka moved into but the next home is our home together, so I get that."

She explained it wasn't the style of the chair that was causing their disagreement - despite Gemma stating "it won't go with anything" in the new house - but the memories it provokes. "This is where I fed Mia, where I nursed Mia when I came out of hospital. This was my home for literally weeks," she said. She turned to fans for advice on whether she should keep it: "I don't want to get rid of it. Is that sad? Do I need to just cut the cord?"

Fans clearly rushed to reassure Gemma that she was entitled to feel sentimental over the piece of furniture, as she later took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she had decided to keep it. "You all agree with me. I'm not a saddo crying over a chair! It really was a lifesaver for me the first three months of motherhood. It was perfect for everything! And lovely memories. Keeping it 100%."

The Strictly star seemed very upset at the thought of leaving behind Mia's nursing chair

The couple met on the dancing competition back in 2017 and have been living together in Manchester in 2018. Earlier this year, Gorka and Gemma revealed that they were having their "dream home" built and have enjoyed choosing new pieces to fill it.

In a video of themselves furniture shopping on their YouTube channel, Gorka said: "We bought a new house, so now is a crazy time because we have to be choosing everything; what we want, how we want it to look, it's been a slow process but it's looking amazing. Today we are going to go and choose some stuff that we need to, because if we don’t decide those main things we cannot go forward to the next bits." Gemma added, "They say moving house is one of the most stressful things you can do so we might end up killing each other by the end of the day, Gorks."

