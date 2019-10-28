Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent welcomes first child - see adorable snap The Sophie Webster actress is such a proud mum!

A big congratulations to Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent, following the safe arrival of her first child with boyfriend Kean Bryan. The Sophie Webster actress announced the happy news on Monday afternoon, revealing that her baby boy had been born on 23 October. Brooke shared the first photo of her newborn with fans on Instagram, and revealed that she has called him Mexx S J Bryan. Mexx already has a full head of hair and was pictured leaning against his mum's chest, clinging onto Brooke's necklace which read "Baby B." Brooke was inundated with messages from her soap star friends after announcing the news, with Strictly star Catherine Tyldesley – who played Eva Price in the soap – writing: "Love you so much. Well done beautiful," while Emmerdale actress Charley Webb added: "He's one of the cutest bambino's I've ever seen."

In August, Brooke headed off on maternity leave, with her character Sophie being written out temporarily to go travelling. The star spoke out about her emotional departure from the soap on Instagram and opened up about her excitement at becoming a first-time mum. She wrote: "I can’t believe 15 years ago I came onto the street to play 'Sophie Webster' and today I left to play my biggest role yet, 'Mummy'. My amazing family at Coronation Street I am going to miss you all so much. Thank you for always looking after me, for keeping me on the straight and narrow and for letting me get away with murder over the years."

Brooke proudly showcasing her baby bump on the red carpet

The actress and her footballer beau have been together since summer 2016 after being introduced by mutual friends. They announced Brooke's pregnancy in April and have been keeping fans updated on her progress ever since. In June to mark Father's Day, the mum-to-be even shared a sweet image of Kean's socks emblazoned with a cute message on them. The socks read: "Happy Father's Day Daddy. Love Baby B. Last chance to put your feet up." Next to the snap, Brooke wrote: "There is no doubt in my mind what an amazing Daddy you will be to our baby. Today has a whole new meaning for us both. A day we will now forever celebrate."

