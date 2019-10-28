Christine Lampard shows off baby Patricia in rare family snap Frank Lampard looks like the best dad!

Christine Lampard has shared an adorable photo of her one-year-old daughter Patricia – and fans can't get enough. The Loose Women panellist took to Instagram to share a snap of her little girl, who she shares with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, as the family enjoyed an autumn stroll in the park. The Lampards were taking their dog Minnie for a walk – and it looked like the perfect family day out.

In the rare snap, Patricia is wrapped up in a cosy coat as she sits on her dad's shoulders. Captioning the post, Christine wrote: "Sunday strolls with @franklampard." Fans were quick to comment on the Instagram post, with one writing: "She's adorable, a little cutie pie." In another photo from the outing, Frank stands beside their tiny grey and white dog, Minnie. One fan commented: "Lovely day for a family outing," while another added: "Best way to spend a Sunday."

Christine shared this adorable snap of her husband and daughter

Christine and Frank welcomed Patricia in September 2018 and Christine has since admitted she has no idea what she was doing with herself before her daughter came along. Talking to The Mirror, Christine said her child completed their family. "We were already really happy but I suppose it does complete things," she said. "I mean, goodness me, I still look at her now, a year old, and I honestly can't quite believe she's mine."

The family enjoyed a stroll in the park

Christine added: "And now that she's developing into being a little toddler, she is not a baby anymore. She is sort of saying Mummy and Daddy a bit. And she's pointing at what she wants. And suddenly you think 'She's getting a life now. She's understanding things.' And other times you think, 'Oh gosh. Well, what did we do before her?' Or 'What did I do with my time beforehand?' I actually don't know, because now I am utterly consumed by her."

