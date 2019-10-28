Strictly star Karen Hauer makes exciting family announcement with new furry addition Karen and her boyfriend David Webb have such a sweet family home!

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer and her boyfriend David Webb announced some exciting news over the weekend, revealing that they had adopted a new rescue dog from Greece! The happy couple shared a sweet video with their fans on Instagram to reveal that they had brought home a four-legged friend called Phoebe. In the footage, David said: "We have a little surprise for you. We have a little pitter, patter of tiny feet." Karen then added: "This is Phoebe, the newest member of our family. She is five months old and we rescued her from Greece with the help of the Wild at Heart Foundation. We want to give a huge thanks to them for introducing us to this amazing pack that we have now. This is our amazing squad, Betsy, Marley and Phoebe."

Strictly star Karen Hauer and her boyfriend David Webb are the proud owners of new puppy Phoebe

Karen first met David at the UK premiere of the Disney film Coco in January 2018, and the pair hit it off straight away. "When you meet someone, you don't know how you will get along - but we just clicked," Karen told HELLO!. "It happens when you least expect it, and you go, 'wow, that was so unexpected'. "So with a potential prodigy a welcome possibility, could a baby be the next thing to catch them off guard? "You never know what might happen in the future, but for now I am really happy, we are really content."

Karen and David's adorable dogs Betsy, Marley and Phoebe

Almost two years after meeting, there are some things in particular that keep Karen and David's relationship strong. "The big thing is the level of communication between the two of us," Karen told HELLO!. "Having someone so supportive is an incredible thing. He is my rock, absolutely. I can come home in tears and say, 'Look what has happened to me today', and he will go, 'It is all going to be okay', and of course it is. He understands me and accepts me - and he is a really good cook!"

