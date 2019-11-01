Gemma Atkinson admits she's struggling with mum guilt 'on a whole new level' The former Strictly Come Dancing star welcomed Mia on 4 July

Gemma Atkinson has opened up about her struggle with mum guilt after leaving baby Mia with her sister so she could go Christmas shopping. The former Strictly star admitted that her guilt hit her on a "whole new level" on Friday as it was just one day after her daughter had received some injections from the doctor which left her feeling "groggy" and "bruised".

Sharing her feelings on her Instagram Stories on Friday, Gemma said: "I'm experiencing mum guilt today on a whole new level and I just need to get a grip. Tuesdays and Fridays I'm with Evil Steve so I'm with him today and this afternoon I want to start my Christmas shopping, I know that sounds ridiculous but I just want everything out the way and to get it all done. Yesterday Mia had her third lot of injections, the final ones before she's one, and they made her really groggy, her little legs are bruised and she was up in the night so I'm a little bit tired."

Gemma is feeling guilty over leaving baby Mia

Gemma continued: "My sister is off today and she arranged ages ago to have Mia today for me while I go and get all this stuff done. She's absolutely fine, I just checked with my sister but I just feel the day after her injections she's not with me. I don't know it's so weird cos I know she's alright, she's playing away I FaceTimed her but I don't know, what if she needs me and I'm off Christmas shopping for her. It's such a weird feeling, what's wrong with me?"

The actress then appeared to talk herself out of her guilt as she admitted she would probably feel better once she's worked out with her trainer, Evil Steve. She added: "I'll be fine though once I've thrown some weights about and hit a few punch bags, got it out my system I'll be fine. I'll be ringing my sister going do you want her all night? For the weekend? No!"

Gemma recently opened up in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine about the prospect of having baby number two with boyfriend Gorka Marquez, saying: "I would definitely love another baby." But the 34-year-old has explained that it's not going to be anytime soon. "I want to enjoy Mia first, so not for a few years at least." She continued: "I need to wait until she's at school at least, then I can sleep!" Although she may not be thinking about her second baby yet, Gemma is keen to have a sibling for Mia in the future, explaining that Mia having a "bond" with a sibling is something she would love. "If all goes to plan and we can have another baby, I'd love to have a sibling for her," she said.

