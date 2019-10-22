Gemma Atkinson reveals baby Mia has reached a 'painful' new milestone The former Strictly star shares Mia with boyfriend Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson has been enjoying the ups and downs of motherhood for almost four months now. But it appears those sleepless nights are about to get tougher after she revealed little Mia has reached a new milestone – and it sounds painful! The poor tot is starting to get her first tooth and Gemma admitted it has left the three-month-old "really unsettled". Sharing her concerns on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Gemma said: "Mia's starting to cut a tooth. She was so unsettled with it last night bless her. Must be so painful for them. Today she has little red cheeks with it too."

Gemma and her Strictly boyfriend Gorka Marquez welcomed little Mia, their first child, on 4 July and the former Hollyoaks actress has been very open about her journey as a first-time mum with her fans. On Sunday she took to Instagram to share another sweet update, sharing a photo showing mother and daughter laying together on the bed, both smiling for the camera. Little Mia is dressed in a sleepsuit, and looks blissfully happy as she cuddles up to her mummy. "Sunday morning sleepy-eyed chat and giggles," Gemma captioned the snapshot, adding the hashtag #Miaandmum.

Poor Mia appears to be gettting her first tooth

Unsurprisingly, the post proved incredibly popular – and proud dad Gorka was among the first to comment, sharing three love heart emojis. His Strictly colleagues also shared their delight, with Janette Manrara writing: "How cute is this photo??" Dianne Buswell added, "Cute" while Luba Mushtuk also shared a series of hearts. Katie Piper, who was partnered with Gorka for series 16 of Strictly, wrote: "Very sweet!"

Gemma shares Mia with boyfriend Gorka Marquez

Gorka and Gemma have been together since 2017 after meeting - but not dancing together - on Strictly. Gorka hails from Bilbao but now lives with Gemma and Mia in Greater Manchester, where the TV actress is from. Mia is the couple's first child and the little girl's first few weeks were spent in social media anonymity while her parents introduced her to their nearest and dearest. Since then, though, both Gemma and Gorka have shared sweet snaps and videos of Mia's first few months.

