Strictly star Gemma Atkinson shares video of baby Mia enjoying dancing – just like her dad Mia's got night fever (in a good way!)

Strictly Come Dancing star Gemma Atkinson has shared the ups and downs of new motherhood since giving birth to baby Mia Louise on 4 July. She's been very open with her fans on social media about everything from her postpartum recovery to missing her partner, professional dancer Gorka Marquez, while he's travelling for work. Gemma has also shared several moments of joy: from celebrating ten weeks since Mia's birth last week to posting short clips of Gorka doting on their little girl.

Baby Mia seemed to love her mum's disco ball

In a series of Instagram videos on Tuesday, the former Hollyoaks and Casualty star shared a sweet scene from the family home that suggested little Mia might one day follow in her dad's footsteps. Gemma started the videos by explaining: "I don't really go out loads but I'm partial to a house party… We have a disco ball that comes out every house party and I think I've finally cracked it at keeping Mia occupied."

Gemma then panned the camera to show her daughter lying in her crib in the corner of the room, while the disco ball cast multi-coloured reflections on the ceiling and walls. Not only did baby Mia seem transfixed by the lights, she kicked her legs as if already thinking about future choreography. Gemma captioned the video: "Wow." Walking over to her daughter, Gemma sang: "Disco disco disco, if you wanna party, come move your body," Then she said, "No party, just sleep," while Mia gurgled and wiggled in appreciation.

It looked like Mia and Gemma had a fun night in

Gemma and Gorka, who is originally from Spain, met on the set of Strictly in 2017 and announced they were expecting a baby on Gemma's Instagram last year. The actress has been on her own with Mia a little more recently, as Gorka films and rehearses for the seventeenth series of Strictly.

That kicked off on Saturday, with the live shows returning on 21 September. Gorka won't have a celebrity partner this year, but the pro is still a firm fan favourite, and now we know he isn't the only one in the family with twinkle toes.

