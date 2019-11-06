Pregnant Strictly star Iveta Lukosiute makes rare appearance with young son Iveta recently announced she is expecting her second baby with husband Jenya Raytses

Former Strictly star Iveta Lukosiute hit the red carpet this week with a very special guest. The dancer, who is pregnant with her second child, arrived for an event hand-in-hand with her young son, three-year-old Vidas. Iveta, 39, proudly shared two snapshots from the night with her fans on Instagram, writing: "So lucky to have my son around me even when I work." Her followers agreed; "He is absolutely adorable!!" one wrote.

The sweet mother-son outing comes just two weeks after Iveta announced her pregnancy. The star took to social media to reveal her baby joy sharing a photograph showing her and husband Jenya Raytses holding a baby scan. "After two years of unsuccessful tries and two consecutive miscarriages, we are happy to share that we are finally expecting a second baby. #pregnant #parents #2ndbaby #alloveragain #happy #family #love," she wrote.

Lithuania-born Iveta appeared on Strictly between 2012 and 2014. She joined the hit BBC show for the tenth series, when she was partnered with Johnny Ball – although the couple were the first to be voted off. In series 11 she returned and was partnered with actor Mark Benton, eventually ending the competition in sixth place. Series 12 saw the striking blonde teamed up with Thom Evans, who was the third celebrity to be voted off, with the couple placed 11th.