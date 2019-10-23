Strictly Come Dancing star Iveta Lukosiute announces her pregnancy! It's the dancer's second child with husband Jenya Raytses

Huge congratulations to former Strictly Come Dancing star Iveta Lukosiute, who has announced her pregnancy! The 39-year-old dancer shared the happy news with her fans on Instagram, sharing a snapshot showing her and her husband Jenya Raytses holding a baby scan photo. "After two years of unsuccessful tries and two consecutive miscarriages, we are happy to share that we are finally expecting a second baby. #pregnant #parents #2ndbaby #alloveragain #happy #family #love," she wrote.

Iveta Lukosiute is expecting her second baby with husband Jenya Raytses

The new arrival will be a younger brother or sister for Iveta and Jenya's son Vidas, who turned three in September. Announcing the birth of her son back in 2016, Iveta wrote: "Welcome my baby boy J born this morning at 9.31am at 7.11lb #officiallymom #babyson #happybeyondwords." Almost two weeks later, she returned to Twitter to announce the little boy's name. Along with a sweet Instagram collage of her new arrival, she wrote: "Our son was born September 24th, 2016 at 9.31am, 7.11 lb, 53 cm long. I named him in the memory of my brother Vidas."

MORE: Strictly’s Kevin Clifton in tears after watching emotional video made by fan: watch

Iveta joined Strictly in 2012 for series 10, when she was partnered with Johnny Ball – although the coupld were the first to be voted off. In series 11 she returned as was partnered with actor Mark Benton, eventually ending the competition in sixth place. Series 12 saw the striking Lithuanian teamed up with Thom Evans, who was the third celebrity to voted off, with the couple placed 11th.

Iveta with her 2014 Strictly partner, Thom Evans

Iveta made headlines when she decided to leave Strictly after three years on the BBC show. In a statement at the time, she said: "I really enjoyed my experience on Strictly Come Dancing. I loved everything about the show, dancers, judges, BBC, celebrities, fans – all of it was a pleasure to be a part of…

MORE: Exclusive: Strictly's Neil Jones and Alex Scott break silence on those romance rumours

"This year, I will focus more on my dance school in New York City, since I was away so much. However, I will be more than happy to stay involved with the show in the future."