Ashley Roberts' baby plans with Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice Could there be another Strictly baby on the way?!

Ashley Roberts has opened up about her romance with Strictly star Giovanni Pernice, and discussed the possibility of welcoming her first baby with the professional dancer. Giovanni's best friend Gorka Marquez became a first-time father when girlfriend Gemma Atkinson gave birth to their daughter Mia back in July, and Ashley previously said that she and Giovanni could be following in the couple's footsteps – just not any time soon. "I guess my biological clock should be ticking," the 37-year-old told You magazine. "You see these headlines warning you only have so much time and it puts stuff in your head, so I was worried about all that last year. But then I was like, 'I'm not even gonna put that out into the universe; if children are meant to be, they're meant to be.'"

Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice met on last year's Strictly Come Dancing

The former Pussycat Dolls singer went on to admit that motherhood wasn't top of priorities at the moment, explaining: "Now I'm too busy to think about it. Let's see what next year has in store and take it bit by bit. I feel young inside and if things don't work out timing-wise, there's adoption, there are other avenues I can take."

Ashley and 28-year-old Giovanni were first romantically linked at the end of last year, having met on Strictly Come Dancing – Ashley was partnered with Pasha Kovalev, who is expecting his first baby with Rachel Riley, while Giovanni danced with Faye Tozer. The singer explained that while there was undeniable chemistry between the pair, her focus at the time was not on a romance. "We had chemistry doing the show and we were communicating but - I'm not just saying this - I was really focused on Strictly, so I said to Giovanni, 'I can't deny there's something going on, but can we wait until the show's done to find out if it's going anywhere?'" she revealed.

Giovanni recently shared this sweet snap of the couple together

The couple have gone from strength to strength since confirming their romance, with Giovanni recently admitting that Ashley had stolen his heart. Alongside a recent Instagram photo showing the couple kissing, the Italian dancer wrote: "The talent of this girl is absolutely incredible... juggling two massive jobs and smashing both of them… YOU ARE MY SUPER STAR I love you."

