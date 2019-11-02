Gemma Atkinson reveals Strictly baby secrets: who gives best advice, gifts and who's next Gemma and Gorka share baby Mia

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have spent the past few months basking in the joy of parenthood since the birth of their daughter Mia. And it seems that the Strictly Come Dancing family have been there to pay the new parents visits, offer their best parenting advice and even provide the newborn with some very special gifts.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Gemma opened up about the support she and Gorka have received from their fellow Strictly colleagues since Mia's birth in July, and even revealed who has provided some words of wisdom. Gemma stated: "Anton Du Beke had twins so he's been great with Gorka giving him advice."

Gemma revealed that Anton du Beke has been giving Gorka great advice

She may only be three months old, but, according to mum Gemma, Mia already has quite the wardrobe. The former Emmerdale actress revealed how her daughter has been "spoilt" by the Strictly crew, receiving many gifts from pro dancers such as AJ Pritchard, Luba Mushtuk and Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara.

"She's been spoilt by the Strictly lot – it's not fair!" she joked. "Luba bought a really, really nice Chloe outfit and I'm thinking: 'Luba! You've spent that much money on a baby outfit it's gonna be covered in sick in about an hour of her wearing it' but it's cute." The actress continued: "Aljaz and Janette bought her the nicest, cosiest baby grow you've ever seen, Neil got her little slippers." And it didn't stop there: "and she got a big bouquet of flowers from AJ." Mia is certainly one lucky little girl!

Gemma said her daughter Mia has been "spoilt" by the Strictly lot

The 34-year-old also opened up about other potential Strictly parents, including Aljaz and Janette. Speaking on the idea of the Strictly pros as parents, Gemma said: "I think Janette and Aljaz will be amazing parents when they decide to have a little baby." "Janette was so, so good with Mia and Aljaz's niece Zala is beautiful," she continued, "so maybe they'll have their own little Zala, I think if and when they do, it'll be the cutest baby and the best dancer!"

