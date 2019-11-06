The last-minute change to Katya Jones' hair on Strictly that you didn't know about The pro dancer could have looked very different on Saturday's Strictly

Katya Jones stepped out onto the dance floor on Saturday night to perform the Charleston with Mike Bushell, dressed in a waistcoat and bow tie, with her hair styled in a neat updo. However, the pro dancer was originally going to be wearing a bright orange wig for the dance but the show's hair and makeup team changed their mind at the last minute. On Tuesday, Katya opened up about the last-minute change on Instagram as she shared a photo of herself with celebrity contestant Michelle Visage. In the image, Katya wore the wig, and wrote in the caption: "I absolutely adore this photo with @michellevisage! I feel like it represents the two sides of women - strength and cuteness. We can be either when it’s most beneficial for us. P.s. orange hair didn’t make it to the live show. But what do we think?"

Strictly's Katya Jones was meant to have a different hairstyle on Saturday night

Fans were quick to comment on Katya's wig, with many saying that it would have been perfect for the performance. One wrote: "That hair colour suits you! Honestly you pull off anything!" Another added: "Ahh I love the wig and a cute photo. Honestly you look amazing with most hairstyles." A third commented: "I love the orange hair on you! You are beautiful (all of you are) and so strong!" A fourth Strictly viewer chimed in: "To quote Craig Revel Horwood: 'Fab-u-lous!'" Katya and Mike danced to Those Magnificent Men In Their Flying Machines, and were saved in the dance-off by all four judges.

Strictly bosses decided for Katya to ditch the wig for the live performance

This was the second time in a row that the couple had found themselves there, but Mike admitted on Tuesday's It Takes Two that he found it easier dancing the second time around as he knew it could be his final time performing on the show. "We are still facing the problem that we are doing the dance-off better than the actual show!" Katya told her partner. "You know it could be your very last dance. I don't get as nervous as I do in the main show, I think as I believe it's my last dance," he said.

Katya and Mike have made it to week eight of the competition

The BBC Breakfast star also reflected on the results, admitting that nobody ever thinks that they will be safe. "You never think you are safe, especially with our position on the leader board, we were fourth from the bottom," he said. "After two dance-offs in the row, the public vote for their favourites which is fantastic.. I always start preparing for my dance-offs as soon as I perform," he joked. Katya was quick to praise her dance partner, who managed to cover a mistake she had made in the dance-off. "It was nothing to do with Mike, I obviously just didn't line myself up with him the right way. But we still carried on and I'm really glad that they didn't mistake my error for Mike's because he absolutely smashed that dance-off, he nailed it," she said.

Katya said over the weekend that she was coming off social media after the couple faced backlash after being kept in the competition – with some naysayers claiming they have only been kept in the competition because Mike is a BBC employee. However, their fans and family have defiantly defended the couple, and although Katya has taken a back seat on social media to concentrate on their dancing rather than the online critics, she did return on Monday to pay tribute to Mike and his dance abilities. In a poignant Instagram post, she wrote: "We've got each other's back partner @mikebushellofficial! Always making me a proud teacher! Look how far you've come! Thank you everyone who supports us. Week 8! Wow!"

