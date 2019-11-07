Penny Lancaster recalls emotional story involving her son Aiden Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster share two sons Aiden and Alastair

Rod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster has recalled an emotional story about their youngest son Aiden, eight, and their latest family member – Labrapoodle puppy Lily. The mother-of-two took to Instagram to share a photo of their new four-legged-friend, who they adopted from Battersea Dogs Home, and explained that Aiden had decided to rename the puppy – who was originally called Blondie – after she responded better to a different name. The post was written ahead of the family's appearance on Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs, and she wrote: "See the story (in one hour) of this beautiful, loving and sensitive girl, who was originally named Blondie but renamed Lily as she responded better to this sweet name that my younger one thought suited her better!"

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart's son changed their rescue puppy's name to help her settle

Penny continued: "What an amazing companion for our Bubbles and a wonderful addition to the whole family. 8pm, @itv, #pog." The Loose Women panellist's sweet story resonated with her followers and many took to commenting on her post. One wrote: "It's so lovely to see that you have chosen your beautiful dog from Battersea Dogs Home," while another added: "Aww, she's such a beaut and so lucky to have found you!" A third commented: "So happy that you've homed this lovely rescue dog! I'm sure she's going to have an amazing life with you all."

Rod and Penny with their two sons

Rod and Penny adopted their puppy in July, and shared an adorable photo of Lily settling into their family home shortly after they collected her. Referring to her as her "Battersea baby," Penny shared a picture of her puppy settling into their family home, and wrote: "Our Battersea baby is very much at home on just her second day with her new family." The TV star also shared a photo of Blondie with their other dog posing on a bench in the garden. The family were praised by fans for adopting a puppy, rather than buying one.

Lily has settled in nicely with her new family

Penny had revealed that her family was getting a puppy during an appearance on Loose Women. The mother-of-two admitted that both she and Rod would have been open to adopting a child, but that after discussing it with their two young sons, they decided that it would be better to leave their family unit as it was. She told the panel: "We even considered adopting, but after discussing it with the little ones, they said they love our little brood the way it is, and that there may be too much of an age gap. So we are getting a puppy instead."

Penny continued to say that Rod would also have been up for adopting a child. "He's got eight children altogether. We are fortunate enough to have a big house, there's a spare room. Extra love and funds that families need these days. And we thought 'why not, give another child that needs a home a home'. But it has to be a consideration of the whole family, not just Rod and I, so as I say, we have decided on getting a puppy instead and they are coming on Thursday from Battersea. It's a mix between a Labrador and a Poodle, so a Labradoodle. It's a girl, and it's blonde, so I think we will call it Blondie."

