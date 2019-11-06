Kourtney Kardashian heartbroken as son Mason says he doesn't love her The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is mum to Mason, Penelope and Reign

Kourtney Kardashian had the shock of her life on Wednesday when her eldest son Mason uttered the words no mum wants to hear. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star shared a sweet video of herself and Mason lying in bed together with a filter of hearts circling their heads. Singing a sweet lullaby, Kourtney whispered: "So in love", but she wasn't prepared for her son's response as Mason quickly retorted: "What does that mean? I'm not in love with you!" The eldest Kardashian opened her mouth in pure shock and covered her face with her hand as she started to weep. Captioning the clip, Kourtney simply shared a bursting out crying emoji.

Heartbreaking!

Earlier this week, the 40-year-old shared a glimpse into family life away from the spotlight in a new blog post on Poosh - the lifestyle brand she founded at the beginning of the year. The article focused on travelling with children, and the reality TV star opened up about the lesson she's teaching Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four, about other people's lives and circumstances. Wanting to make her children aware of just how fortunate they are, the doting mum revealed that she likes to arrange for them to donate supplies to those in need every time they go on holiday.

She wrote: "When we get to our destination, whether it’s the home country or somewhere exotic, it's important to see what other kids are doing. I like to show my kids how everyone lives, and that doesn't resonate with them as much while viewing adults as it does seeing people their own age. We arrange somewhere to go visit where we can talk to, play with, and engage with other kids. Depending on where we go, we sometimes personally donate school supplies and other essentials to the kids themselves."

Kourtney likes to teach her three children important lessons

Kourtney shares her three children with ex-partner Scott Disick, and the pair have even been on holiday together, along with Scott's girlfriend Sofia Richie on several occasions this year. While Mason, Penelope and Reign appear on episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as well as Scott's new TV show, Flip It Like Disick, Kourtney has revealed that she would prefer for her children to follow a different career path from their parents when they are older. During a recent appearance on The Real Daytime, she said of them starting their own reality TV show: "If they want to do it, I think it's whatever their dreams are. I definitely would never push them to do it and it's not something that I'm hoping they're going to do."

