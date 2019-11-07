Strictly's Gorka Marquez captures sweet family moment with baby Mia The star enjoyed precious time with Mia and Gemma Atkinson

Gorka Marquez is one proud papa! The Strictly Come Dancing star treated fans to a sweet family snapshot this week, as he enjoyed some precious downtime with girlfriend Gemma Atkinson and their baby daughter Mia. The Instagram photo shows the proud parents doting on their little girl as she lays in her mum's arms, playing with a set of interlocking colourful rings. "Nothing better than sharing coffee and a slice of cake with my favourite girls," Gorka, 29, captioned the picture.

It's a special time of year for Gorka and Gemma; not only are they gearing up for little Mia's very first Christmas, and their first as a family of three, but Gemma is set to return to Strictly to take part in the Christmas special. Confirming the exciting news this week, 34-year-old Gemma said: "I had the absolute best time on Strictly and it completely changed my life so I am absolutely overjoyed to be returning to the dancefloor this Christmas with a new challenge, and of course to be back with the gang!" Of course, the icing on the cake would be if Gemma was partnered up with Gorka on the show – but there is also a possibility that the couple could go head-to-head and compete against each other on the dancefloor. A Strictly spokesperson has confirmed that "the professional dancers and pairings will be revealed in due course".

Other famous faces set to take part in the festive special include Chizzy Akudolu, Debbie McGee, Joe Sugg, Mark Wright, and Richard Arnold. Joe last appeared on the series in 2018 and has gone on to date his pro partner Dianne Buswell and host the official Strictly Come Dancing 2019 podcast. Speaking of his return, he said: "I'm really excited to have a go on the Strictly ballroom floor again this Christmas. Strictly feels like a home away from home for me so I will be giving it my best shot and ending the year on a high."