Liam Payne reveals son Bear's very surprising music taste The One Direction singer shares two-year-old son Bear with Cheryl

Well, who would have thought? Liam Payne has admitted that his two-year-old son Bear is a big fan of rap, but the One Direction singer has had to censor some of his playlists because his little boy picks up on everything. Speaking on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Liam, 26, was asked who he plays his new material to.

"Usually my son," he replied, before adding: "I mean, he's so funny with music and different tunes that come on. The thing is now we're into the real, like, nursery rhyme era. The censored stuff, because now he can pick up on everything, it has to be super careful. But he used to be into rap music and Spotify and all these different things. I'd be listening to a song and I'm like, I can't believe I'm letting him listen to it and he's having a really good time."

.@LiamPayne'𝔰 𝔰𝔬𝔫 𝔦𝔰 𝔪𝔬𝔯𝔢 𝔬𝔣 𝔞 𝔊 𝔱𝔥𝔞𝔫 𝔶𝔬𝔲. 😎 pic.twitter.com/DRQvzhSPBU — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) September 18, 2019

Liam Payne opened up about his son Bear's music taste

When Roman quipped that Liam's ex-girlfriend Cheryl, the mother of his child, couldn't be happy with that, the One Direction singer joked: "No I think she's worse than me! Actually I'm not sure, she's probably not…

"But I miss the rap music era when he was just bobbing around the house to Drake and stuff. And I've got a video of him during the chain era and he's got loads of chains on and she was in the shower, and he was just like sat on the bed bobbing along to Drake, just like playing with the speaker and I was like, 'This is the coolest thing ever.'"

The singer shares Bear with ex-girlfriend Cheryl

Liam and Cheryl welcomed their son Bear in March 2017. The couple split the following year in July 2018. Both parents rarely share photos of their little boy on social media, so it was a welcome surprise when Liam uploaded a snap of his son last month. The Strip That Down singer posted a close-up shot of his hand over Bear's as he taught him how to play the piano. "Twinkle twinkle hand in hand," Liam captioned the adorable shot.

