Cheryl shares a rare look inside the house she shares with son Bear – and her Halloween decorations are unreal The Fight for this Love singer is ready for Halloween

Cheryl has shared a rare look inside her home – and she's pulled out all the stops for Halloween! The former X Factor judge posted a look at her incredible Halloween decorations on Instagram Stories, and her son Bear is sure to be a fan of the creepy setup.

A fireplace has become the focal point for Cheryl's Halloween decorations, with the mantelpiece lined with skulls and squashes, with fake spider webs hanging down. A full-size skeleton sits on the floor below, while foliage and flowers completed the scene.

Cheryl shared a look at her amazing Halloween decorations

The dining table has also had a Halloween makeover; what appears to be an archway comprising autumnal orange leaves and carved pumpkins sits in the background, while the table has a centrepiece of skulls, mini pumpkin ornaments and a terrarium adorned with a bat decoration. It looks like the perfect setting for a Halloween dinner party, where guests could drink out of cups and glasses featuring black skull faces.

RELATED: The spookiest Halloween decorations on the high street

WATCH: See the most stylish celebrity living rooms

Cheryl's incredible decorations were courtesy of Early Hours London, florists who specialise in real and faux floral installations, and have created stunning displays for shops and hotels across the capital.

The 36-year-old lives in London with her son Bear

The photos gave a rare insight into Cheryl's home life with her son Bear, two, who she lives with in London following her split from Liam Payne. The 36-year-old reportedly lives in a £3.75million gated mansion in north London, complete with its own swimming pool and tennis court, four bathrooms and four reception rooms. Cheryl previously lived with Liam in his £5.1million mansion in Woking, Surrey, but moved out following their split in 2018.

Cheryl appears to be ready for a Halloween dinner party

Cheryl opened up about her young son in an interview with the Mirror in June. "He's so cute. I don't think he really gets [what I do for a job] yet, but he knows that mammy goes off to work and he gets confused when he sees me on the telly," she revealed. "He doesn't understand how I can be in two places at once and he comes over to me and hugs me and says, 'Aww', like he's saying 'Well done'. It's so cute."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.