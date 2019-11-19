Jennifer Garner reveals hilarious parenting error concerning her children

Jennifer Garner may be a Hollywood star, but she's just like the rest of us when it comes to parenting her children. The 13 Going on 30 actress had prepared daughters Violet, 13 and Seraphina, ten, along with son Samuel, seven, a tasty treat, but admitted to eating it before they got anywhere near it. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer shared a photo of a baked pretzel, and wrote: "Well, this was delicious," along with the hashtags: "Made it for the kids," and: "Ate it." Fellow parents were quick to relate to Jennifer's admission, with one commenting: "I would have done the same," while another added: "I've done this with brownies." A third commented: "Yum, I don't blame you, kids can make their own."

Jennifer Garner couldn't resist eating the treat she had made for her children

The actress shares her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck. The star often shares snippets of her personal life on Instagram and has an impressive 7.3 million followers. Jennifer recently revealed that while it may seem that she is a cool mum, her children think differently. The actress opened up about her family during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she spoke about her new Netflix film, Yes Day. The star admitted that she has been doing a "yes day" with her own brood for a few years, which is something they love, despite thinking that their mum isn’t so fun the rest of the year around. When talking about Yes Day, based on the children's book by the late Amy Krouse Rosenthal, she said: "It's about a mum who one day of the year says 'yes' all day long, and if you're like me, I kill the fun. I am so lame. I say no to everything. They call me 'The Dragon,'" she joked.

The Hollywood actress is a doting mum to Violet, Seraphina and Samuel

She continued: "So, on one day a year, I just say 'yes,'" which literally applies to anything, even if her kids say, 'We want pizza with ice cream for breakfast, or with toothpaste.'" The actress also revealed that while her oldest daughter Violet, and son Samuel, have very different ideas on what defines "fun", the one thing they bond over is joking with their mum – normally at her expense!

